Recap: Costco Wholesale Q3 Earnings

Costco Wholesale COST reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Costco Wholesale beat estimated earnings by 0.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.31 versus an estimate of $3.29.

Revenue was up $1.05 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costco Wholesale's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 3.21 3.11 4.16 3.03 EPS Actual 3.30 3.10 4.20 3.17 Revenue Estimate 55.54B 54.64B 72.06B 51.71B Revenue Actual 55.27B 54.44B 72.09B 52.60B

