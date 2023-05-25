Destination XL Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Destination XL Group DXLG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Destination XL Group missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was down $2.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 11.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Destination XL Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.07 0.16 0.09 EPS Actual 0.13 0.16 0.32 0.20 Revenue Estimate 144.44M 121.69M 136.84M 114.45M Revenue Actual 143.88M 129.67M 144.63M 127.66M

To track all earnings releases for Destination XL Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.