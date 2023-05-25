GDS Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

GDS Holdings GDS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GDS Holdings missed estimated earnings by 25.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was down $3.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GDS Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.30 -0.30 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.27 -0.32 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 343.49M 321.93M 338.19M 339.94M Revenue Actual 348.55M 332.83M 344.94M 353.92M

