Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Caterpillar Stock In The Last 20 Years

Caterpillar CAT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.98%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In CAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,042.19 today based on a price of $209.72 for CAT at the time of writing.

Caterpillar's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.