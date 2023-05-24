e.l.f. Beauty: Q4 Earnings Insights

e.l.f. Beauty ELF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
e.l.f. Beauty beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $82.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 15.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at e.l.f. Beauty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.16
|0.23
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.36
|0.39
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|121.81M
|104.63M
|108.74M
|91.17M
|Revenue Actual
|146.54M
|122.35M
|122.60M
|105.14M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
e.l.f. Beauty management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $1.73 and $1.76 per share.
To track all earnings releases for e.l.f. Beauty visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
