e.l.f. Beauty: Q4 Earnings Insights

e.l.f. Beauty ELF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

e.l.f. Beauty beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $82.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 15.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at e.l.f. Beauty's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.16 0.23 0.06 EPS Actual 0.48 0.36 0.39 0.13 Revenue Estimate 121.81M 104.63M 108.74M 91.17M Revenue Actual 146.54M 122.35M 122.60M 105.14M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $1.73 and $1.76 per share.

