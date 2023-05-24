VNET Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

VNET Gr VNET reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VNET Gr beat estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $3.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 11.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VNET Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.08 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.42 -0.36 0.03 Revenue Estimate 284.23M 256.07M 249.15M 275.73M Revenue Actual 272.67M 255.04M 257.51M 259.57M

