Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Becton, Dickinson Stock In The Last 20 Years

Becton, Dickinson BDX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.57%. Currently, Becton, Dickinson has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion.

Buying $100 In BDX: If an investor had bought $100 of BDX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $627.40 today based on a price of $244.67 for BDX at the time of writing.

Becton, Dickinson's Performance Over Last 20 Years

