Ituran Location & Control: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ituran Location & Control ITRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ituran Location & Control reported in-line EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $7.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.46 0.47 0.47 EPS Actual 0.47 0.49 0.43 0.43 Revenue Estimate 74.60M 71.09M 71.94M 74.13M Revenue Actual 74.95M 72.66M 73.39M 72.07M

