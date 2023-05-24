Ituran Location & Control: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ituran Location & Control ITRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Ituran Location & Control reported in-line EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $7.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.46
|0.47
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.49
|0.43
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|74.60M
|71.09M
|71.94M
|74.13M
|Revenue Actual
|74.95M
|72.66M
|73.39M
|72.07M
