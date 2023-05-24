Dycom Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dycom Industries DY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 147.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $168.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.13 1.32 0.99 0.16 EPS Actual 0.83 1.80 1.46 0.65 Revenue Estimate 814.27M 975.50M 932.74M 779.50M Revenue Actual 917.47M 1.04B 972.27M 876.30M

To track all earnings releases for Dycom Industries visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.