New Relic: Q4 Earnings Insights

New Relic NEWR reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New Relic beat estimated earnings by 90.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $36.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 18.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Relic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|-0.06
|-0.36
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.13
|-0.26
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|232.71M
|221.52M
|213.17M
|204.52M
|Revenue Actual
|239.76M
|226.91M
|216.46M
|205.75M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
