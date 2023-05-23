New Relic: Q4 Earnings Insights

New Relic NEWR reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Relic beat estimated earnings by 90.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $36.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 18.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Relic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.06 -0.36 -0.21 EPS Actual 0.32 0.13 -0.26 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 232.71M 221.52M 213.17M 204.52M Revenue Actual 239.76M 226.91M 216.46M 205.75M

