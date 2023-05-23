If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,600 Today

Atlassian TEAM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.93%. Currently, Atlassian has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In TEAM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TEAM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,576.74 today based on a price of $162.41 for TEAM at the time of writing.

Atlassian's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

