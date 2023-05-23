$100 Invested In Paychex 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Paychex PAYX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.08%. Currently, Paychex has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion.

Buying $100 In PAYX: If an investor had bought $100 of PAYX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $286.07 today based on a price of $109.45 for PAYX at the time of writing.

Paychex's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

