Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 06:22 AM.

Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $71.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.23 -0.26 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.28 -0.28 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 302.87M 313.17M 297.33M 312.23M Revenue Actual 308.97M 276.77M 284.63M 342.91M

