Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 06:22 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was down $71.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.23
|-0.26
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.34
|-0.28
|-0.28
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|302.87M
|313.17M
|297.33M
|312.23M
|Revenue Actual
|308.97M
|276.77M
|284.63M
|342.91M
