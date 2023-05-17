Siemens: Q2 Earnings Insights

Siemens SIEGY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Siemens beat estimated earnings by 29.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.06.

Revenue was up $1.71 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.