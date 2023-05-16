ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Purple Biotech: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2023 5:35 PM | 1 min read

Purple Biotech PPBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Purple Biotech beat estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Purple Biotech visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved