Recap: Container Store Group Q4 Earnings

Container Store Group TCS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Container Store Group beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was down $45.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 13.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Container Store Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.23 0.17 0.26 EPS Actual 0.08 0.27 0.21 0.46 Revenue Estimate 250.28M 282.45M 256.13M 279.82M Revenue Actual 252.24M 272.67M 262.63M 305.55M

