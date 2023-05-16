Recap: Bioventus Q1 Earnings

Bioventus BVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Bioventus missed estimated earnings by 73.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $1.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 11.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.12 0.16 0.05 EPS Actual -0.06 0.06 0.10 0.04 Revenue Estimate 132.70M 141.59M 138.33M 117.69M Revenue Actual 125.83M 128.66M 140.33M 117.29M

