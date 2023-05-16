WiSA Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

WiSA Technologies WISA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

WiSA Technologies beat estimated earnings by 84.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-3.36.

Revenue was down $97 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $19.16 which was followed by a 22.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WiSA Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -17.50 -23 -18 -16 EPS Actual 1.66 -31 -27 -26 Revenue Estimate 1.00M 1.43M 1.03M 1.38M Revenue Actual 900K 937K 946K 566K

