WiSA Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

WiSA Technologies WISA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WiSA Technologies beat estimated earnings by 84.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-3.36.
Revenue was down $97 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $19.16 which was followed by a 22.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WiSA Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-17.50
|-23
|-18
|-16
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|-31
|-27
|-26
|Revenue Estimate
|1.00M
|1.43M
|1.03M
|1.38M
|Revenue Actual
|900K
|937K
|946K
|566K
