Recap: MakeMyTrip Q4 Earnings

MakeMyTrip MMYT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 06:35 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MakeMyTrip beat estimated earnings by 320.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $60.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MakeMyTrip's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.07 -0.03 -0.14 EPS Actual 0.14 0.07 0.05 0.08 Revenue Estimate 170.03M 156.73M 111.96M 83.60M Revenue Actual 172.13M 156.76M 156.21M 105.12M

