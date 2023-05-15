Recap: Mawson Infra Gr Q1 Earnings

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mawson Infra Gr missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.48.

Revenue was down $11.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $2.48 which was followed by a 8.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mawson Infra Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.14 -0.54 0.30 -0.48 EPS Actual -1.34 -1.62 1.38 -0.96 Revenue Estimate 12.75M 14.00M 46.60M 20.60M Revenue Actual 16.85M 28.33M 19.78M 19.42M

To track all earnings releases for Mawson Infra Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

