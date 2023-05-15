Recap: Nu Holdings Q1 Earnings

Nu Holdings NU reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 05:17 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nu Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.038 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $741.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nu Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.010 EPS Actual 0.02 0.002 0.003 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 1.47B 1.22B 907.82M 624.15M Revenue Actual 1.45B 1.31B 1.16B 877.20M

To track all earnings releases for Nu Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.