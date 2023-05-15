Recap: Consolidated Water Co Q1 Earnings

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 05:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $13.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Consolidated Water Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.17 0.16 0.08 EPS Actual 0.16 0.05 0.18 0.15 Revenue Estimate 26.05M 24.10M 19.25M 17.10M Revenue Actual 28.40M 25.05M 21.07M 19.56M

