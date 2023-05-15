Recap: Consolidated Water Co Q1 Earnings

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 05:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $13.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Consolidated Water Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.17
|0.16
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.05
|0.18
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|26.05M
|24.10M
|19.25M
|17.10M
|Revenue Actual
|28.40M
|25.05M
|21.07M
|19.56M
