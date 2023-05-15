Strata Skin Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Strata Skin Sciences SSKN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Strata Skin Sciences missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $526 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Strata Skin Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.050 -0.06 -0.05 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.005 -0.03 -0.05 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 9.82M 8.45M 8.14M 6.95M Revenue Actual 10.60M 9.41M 9.11M 7.04M

To track all earnings releases for Strata Skin Sciences visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.