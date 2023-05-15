Recap: OMNIQ Q1 Earnings

OMNIQ OMQS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 04:32 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OMNIQ missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 13.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OMNIQ's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.31 -0.26 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.52 -0.44 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 27.20M 26.10M 25.90M 24.93M Revenue Actual 25.00M 27.01M 24.21M 26.32M

