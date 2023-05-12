Recap: Eastside Distilling Q1 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $901 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 42.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eastside Distilling's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.19
|-0.17
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.12
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|3.66M
|3.41M
|3.32M
|2.75M
|Revenue Actual
|2.36M
|3.06M
|5.12M
|3.78M
To track all earnings releases for Eastside Distilling visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
