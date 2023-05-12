ñol


Recap: Eastside Distilling Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2023 5:31 PM | 1 min read

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $901 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 42.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eastside Distilling's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.19 -0.17 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.18 -0.12 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 3.66M 3.41M 3.32M 2.75M
Revenue Actual 2.36M 3.06M 5.12M 3.78M

To track all earnings releases for Eastside Distilling visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

