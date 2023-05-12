Recap: Eastside Distilling Q1 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Earnings

Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $901 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 42.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eastside Distilling's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.19 -0.17 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.18 -0.12 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 3.66M 3.41M 3.32M 2.75M Revenue Actual 2.36M 3.06M 5.12M 3.78M

