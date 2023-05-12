Earnings Outlook For Enthusiast Gaming Hldgs

Enthusiast Gaming Hldgs EGLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Enthusiast Gaming Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Enthusiast Gaming Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Enthusiast Gaming Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.06 -0.19 -0.12 -0.08 Price Change % -11.78% 2.57% -12.82% 35.16%

Stock Performance

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Hldgs were trading at $0.525 as of May 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 71.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Enthusiast Gaming Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.