Recap: Impel Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2023 8:11 AM | 1 min read

Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Impel Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 41.11%, reporting an EPS of $-1.27 versus an estimate of $-0.9.

Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Impel Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -1.11 -1 -1.05 -1.05
EPS Actual -0.97 -1.31 -1.09 -1.17
Revenue Estimate 4.97M 5.82M 3.83M 1.80M
Revenue Actual 5.01M 3.08M 2.80M 1.76M

