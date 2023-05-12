Recap: Impel Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Impel Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 41.11%, reporting an EPS of $-1.27 versus an estimate of $-0.9.

Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Impel Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -1.11 -1 -1.05 -1.05 EPS Actual -0.97 -1.31 -1.09 -1.17 Revenue Estimate 4.97M 5.82M 3.83M 1.80M Revenue Actual 5.01M 3.08M 2.80M 1.76M

To track all earnings releases for Impel Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.