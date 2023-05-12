AirSculpt Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

AirSculpt Technologies AIRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AirSculpt Technologies beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $6.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 21.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AirSculpt Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.02 0.02 0.04 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.13 0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 41.08M 43.51M 44.44M 37.82M Revenue Actual 40.70M 38.89M 49.65M 39.54M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.