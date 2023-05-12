ñol


AirSculpt Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2023 6:10 AM | 1 min read

AirSculpt Technologies AIRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AirSculpt Technologies beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $6.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 21.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AirSculpt Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.03 0.02 0.02 0.04
EPS Actual 0.07 -0.13 0.01 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 41.08M 43.51M 44.44M 37.82M
Revenue Actual 40.70M 38.89M 49.65M 39.54M

To track all earnings releases for AirSculpt Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

