Recap: Gold Royalty Q2 Earnings

Gold Royalty GROY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gold Royalty reported in-line EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $129 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.8% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Gold Royalty visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.