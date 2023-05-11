Recap: Thorne HealthTech Q1 Earnings

Thorne HealthTech THRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thorne HealthTech missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $10.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thorne HealthTech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.14 0.08 0.10 EPS Actual 0.13 0.12 -0.05 0.12 Revenue Estimate 63.91M 63.44M 57.28M 56.12M Revenue Actual 62.96M 58.42M 56.07M 54.67M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Thorne HealthTech management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $0.25 and $0.31 per share.

