Recap: Shift Techs Q1 Earnings

Shift Techs SFT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shift Techs missed estimated earnings by 12.25%, reporting an EPS of $-2.84 versus an estimate of $-2.53.

Revenue was down $161.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 27.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shift Techs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -4.68 -4.3 -5.5 -7 EPS Actual -4.50 -9.2 -6.4 -7 Revenue Estimate 73.20M 143.71M 233.99M 209.25M Revenue Actual 65.57M 161.87M 223.73M 219.58M

