If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $9,200 Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.86%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $203.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,160.04 today based on a price of $527.43 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.