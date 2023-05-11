Recap: Superior Drilling Prods Q1 Earnings

Superior Drilling Prods SDPI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Superior Drilling Prods beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $2.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Superior Drilling Prods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.03 0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.01 0.02 0 0.01 Revenue Estimate 5.23M 5.70M 4.13M 3.20M Revenue Actual 5.25M 5.17M 4.54M 4.13M

To track all earnings releases for Superior Drilling Prods visit their earnings calendar here.

