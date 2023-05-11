Recap: Himax Techs Q1 Earnings

Himax Techs HIMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 06:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Himax Techs beat estimated earnings by 64.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.115 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $168.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.66% drop in the share price the next day.

