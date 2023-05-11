National Vision Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

National Vision Holdings EYE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

National Vision Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $34.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Vision Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.14 0.06 0.30 EPS Actual -0.08 0.15 0.21 0.33 Revenue Estimate 470.61M 502.40M 500.58M 536.20M Revenue Actual 468.93M 499.21M 509.56M 527.71M

