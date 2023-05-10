Recap: Motus GI Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Motus GI Hldgs MOTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Motus GI Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.95.
Revenue was up $36 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 5.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Motus GI Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-1.17
|-1.88
|-2.01
|-2.2
|EPS Actual
|-0.79
|-1.69
|-1.86
|-1.8
|Revenue Estimate
|390K
|330K
|190K
|80K
|Revenue Actual
|109K
|278K
|185K
|20K
To track all earnings releases for Motus GI Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps