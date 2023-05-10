Recap: AppLovin Q1 Earnings

AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 114.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $89.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 27.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AppLovin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.07
|0.20
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|0.06
|-0.06
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|689.86M
|732.11M
|839.67M
|819.33M
|Revenue Actual
|702.31M
|713.10M
|776.23M
|625.42M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.07
|0.20
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|0.06
|-0.06
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|689.86M
|732.11M
|839.67M
|819.33M
|Revenue Actual
|702.31M
|713.10M
|776.23M
|625.42M
To track all earnings releases for AppLovin visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps