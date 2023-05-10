Recap: AppLovin Q1 Earnings

AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 114.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $89.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 27.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AppLovin's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.07 0.20 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.21 0.06 -0.06 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 689.86M 732.11M 839.67M 819.33M Revenue Actual 702.31M 713.10M 776.23M 625.42M

