Recap: Cleanspark Q2 Earnings

Cleanspark CLSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cleanspark beat estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $908 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 8.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cleanspark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.62
|-0.41
|-0.08
|0.3
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.97
|-0.39
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|30.01M
|25.10M
|36.00M
|42.50M
|Revenue Actual
|27.82M
|26.17M
|31.03M
|41.64M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
