Recap: Cleanspark Q2 Earnings

Cleanspark CLSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cleanspark beat estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $908 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 8.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cleanspark's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate -0.62 -0.41 -0.08 0.3 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.97 -0.39 0 Revenue Estimate 30.01M 25.10M 36.00M 42.50M Revenue Actual 27.82M 26.17M 31.03M 41.64M

