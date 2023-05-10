Genpact: Q1 Earnings Insights

Genpact G reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genpact beat estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $20.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genpact's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.71
|0.62
|0.5
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.75
|0.70
|0.6
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08B
|1.10B
|1.05B
|979.87M
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.11B
|1.09B
|1.07B
