Babcock & Wilcox: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2023 6:35 AM | 1 min read

Babcock & Wilcox BW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $53.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Babcock & Wilcox's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.02 -0.06 -0.08
EPS Actual 0.02 -0.24 -0.07 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 229.72M 207.14M 221.20M 187.33M
Revenue Actual 249.90M 214.90M 221.00M 204.00M

To track all earnings releases for Babcock & Wilcox visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps

