Babcock & Wilcox: Q1 Earnings Insights

Babcock & Wilcox BW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Babcock & Wilcox missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $53.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Babcock & Wilcox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.06
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.24
|-0.07
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|229.72M
|207.14M
|221.20M
|187.33M
|Revenue Actual
|249.90M
|214.90M
|221.00M
|204.00M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.06
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.24
|-0.07
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|229.72M
|207.14M
|221.20M
|187.33M
|Revenue Actual
|249.90M
|214.90M
|221.00M
|204.00M
To track all earnings releases for Babcock & Wilcox visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.