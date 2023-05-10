Valvoline: Q2 Earnings Insights

Valvoline VVV reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Valvoline missed estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was down $541.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valvoline's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.51
|0.56
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.59
|0.58
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|335.75M
|783.23M
|935.20M
|884.32M
|Revenue Actual
|332.80M
|335.40M
|957.00M
|886.00M
To track all earnings releases for Valvoline visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
