Valvoline: Q2 Earnings Insights

Valvoline VVV reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valvoline missed estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was down $541.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valvoline's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.51 0.56 0.50 EPS Actual 0.16 0.59 0.58 0.48 Revenue Estimate 335.75M 783.23M 935.20M 884.32M Revenue Actual 332.80M 335.40M 957.00M 886.00M

To track all earnings releases for Valvoline visit their earnings calendar here.

