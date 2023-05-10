Recap: FTC Solar Q1 Earnings

FTC Solar FTCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FTC Solar beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $8.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FTC Solar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.18
|-0.16
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|30.38M
|17.22M
|32.39M
|61.75M
|Revenue Actual
|26.22M
|16.57M
|30.72M
|49.55M
