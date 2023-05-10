Recap: FTC Solar Q1 Earnings

FTC Solar FTCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FTC Solar beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $8.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FTC Solar's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.18 -0.16 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.17 -0.18 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 30.38M 17.22M 32.39M 61.75M Revenue Actual 26.22M 16.57M 30.72M 49.55M

To track all earnings releases for FTC Solar visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.