Recap: InnovAge Holding Q3 Earnings

InnovAge Holding INNV reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
InnovAge Holding reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $4.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at InnovAge Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|169.75M
|171.75M
|173.81M
|170.03M
|Revenue Actual
|167.46M
|171.22M
|172.86M
|177.36M
To track all earnings releases for InnovAge Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
