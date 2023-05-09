Recap: InnovAge Holding Q3 Earnings

InnovAge Holding INNV reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

InnovAge Holding reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $4.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at InnovAge Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.03 -0.03 0.01 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.10 -0.09 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 169.75M 171.75M 173.81M 170.03M Revenue Actual 167.46M 171.22M 172.86M 177.36M

To track all earnings releases for InnovAge Holding visit their earnings calendar here.

