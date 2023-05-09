SoundThinking: Q1 Earnings Insights

SoundThinking SSTI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SoundThinking missed estimated earnings by 850.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was down $594 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SoundThinking's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.05 -0.03 0.09 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.11 -0.04 0.04 Revenue Estimate 21.38M 19.85M 19.85M 20.31M Revenue Actual 21.00M 18.77M 20.02M 21.21M

To track all earnings releases for SoundThinking visit their earnings calendar here.

