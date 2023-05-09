SoundThinking: Q1 Earnings Insights

SoundThinking SSTI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SoundThinking missed estimated earnings by 850.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was down $594 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SoundThinking's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.03
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.04
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|21.38M
|19.85M
|19.85M
|20.31M
|Revenue Actual
|21.00M
|18.77M
|20.02M
|21.21M
To track all earnings releases for SoundThinking visit their earnings calendar here.
