ThredUp: Q1 Earnings Insights

ThredUp TDUP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ThredUp beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $3.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 51.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ThredUp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.22 -0.20 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.24 -0.29 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 63.03M 65.22M 76.14M 71.29M Revenue Actual 71.32M 67.94M 76.42M 72.69M

