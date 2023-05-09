ThredUp: Q1 Earnings Insights

ThredUp TDUP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ThredUp beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $3.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 51.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ThredUp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.20
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.29
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|63.03M
|65.22M
|76.14M
|71.29M
|Revenue Actual
|71.32M
|67.94M
|76.42M
|72.69M
