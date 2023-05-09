Recap: Federal Agricultural Q1 Earnings

Federal Agricultural AGM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Federal Agricultural beat estimated earnings by 24.04%, reporting an EPS of $3.56 versus an estimate of $2.87.

Revenue was up $19.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Federal Agricultural's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 2.91 2.90 2.59 EPS Actual 3.16 3.07 2.83 2.37 Revenue Estimate 70.18M 66.02M 65.04M 64.01M Revenue Actual 76.17M 70.31M 76.70M 62.91M

To track all earnings releases for Federal Agricultural visit their earnings calendar here.

