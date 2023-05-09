Recap: Federal Agricultural Q1 Earnings

Federal Agricultural AGM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Federal Agricultural beat estimated earnings by 24.04%, reporting an EPS of $3.56 versus an estimate of $2.87.
Revenue was up $19.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Federal Agricultural's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.91
|2.90
|2.59
|EPS Actual
|3.16
|3.07
|2.83
|2.37
|Revenue Estimate
|70.18M
|66.02M
|65.04M
|64.01M
|Revenue Actual
|76.17M
|70.31M
|76.70M
|62.91M
To track all earnings releases for Federal Agricultural visit their earnings calendar here.
