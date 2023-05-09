Recap: American Public Education Q1 Earnings

American Public Education APEI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Public Education beat estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.46.
Revenue was down $5.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 50.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Public Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.25
|0.05
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.20
|-0.06
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|152.63M
|146.62M
|152.12M
|157.13M
|Revenue Actual
|152.44M
|149.53M
|149.61M
|154.75M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.25
|0.05
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.20
|-0.06
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|152.63M
|146.62M
|152.12M
|157.13M
|Revenue Actual
|152.44M
|149.53M
|149.61M
|154.75M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
American Public Education management provided guidance for Q2 2023, expecting earnings between $-0.36 and $-0.28 per share.
To track all earnings releases for American Public Education visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.