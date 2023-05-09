Recap: American Public Education Q1 Earnings

American Public Education APEI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Public Education beat estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.46.

Revenue was down $5.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 50.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Public Education's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.25 0.05 0.19 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.20 -0.06 0.28 Revenue Estimate 152.63M 146.62M 152.12M 157.13M Revenue Actual 152.44M 149.53M 149.61M 154.75M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

American Public Education management provided guidance for Q2 2023, expecting earnings between $-0.36 and $-0.28 per share.

To track all earnings releases for American Public Education visit their earnings calendar here.

