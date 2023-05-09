by

Fisker Inc FSR shares are down Tuesday morning following its downbeat first-quarter performance. The company also reduced its calendar 2023 production volume guidance.

shares are down Tuesday morning following its downbeat first-quarter performance. The company also reduced its calendar 2023 production volume guidance. FSR reported first-quarter FY23 sales of $198 thousand versus $12 thousand, missing the consensus of $14.35 million.

Total operating costs and expenses fell 1.4% to $121.6 million.

Operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(121.6) million from $(123.45) million last year.

The company held $657 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023. Cash used in operating activities for the quarter totaled $(83.7) million.

EPS of $(0.38) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.30).

Outlook : Fisker cuts its 2023 production target from 42,400 units to 32,000 – 36,000 units. This adjustment reflects updated homologation timing, supply chain maturity and ramp readiness progress.

: Fisker cuts its 2023 production target from 42,400 units to 32,000 – 36,000 units. This adjustment reflects updated homologation timing, supply chain maturity and ramp readiness progress. It expects Q2 production of 1,400 – 1,700 vehicles.

– 1,700 vehicles. The company expects FY23 operating expenses and capital expenditure of $535 million - $610 million.

The company still forecasts an 8-12% annual gross margin and potentially positive EBITDA for 2023.

Price Action: FSR shares are trading lower by 15.7% at $5.58 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

FSR shares are trading lower by 15.7% at $5.58 in premarket on the last check Tuesday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.