Here's How Much $100 Invested In Workday 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Workday WDAY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.84%. Currently, Workday has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion.

Buying $100 In WDAY: If an investor had bought $100 of WDAY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $285.04 today based on a price of $181.74 for WDAY at the time of writing.

Workday's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

