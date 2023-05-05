Recap: Brookfield Renewable Q1 Earnings

Brookfield Renewable BEP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brookfield Renewable missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $195.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brookfield Renewable's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.25 -0.03 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 1.08B 974.23M 1.04B 1.08B Revenue Actual 1.20B 1.10B 1.27B 1.14B

To track all earnings releases for Brookfield Renewable visit their earnings calendar here.

