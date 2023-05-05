Recap: Brookfield Renewable Q1 Earnings

Brookfield Renewable BEP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brookfield Renewable missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $195.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brookfield Renewable's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.25
|-0.03
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08B
|974.23M
|1.04B
|1.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.20B
|1.10B
|1.27B
|1.14B
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.25
|-0.03
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08B
|974.23M
|1.04B
|1.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.20B
|1.10B
|1.27B
|1.14B
To track all earnings releases for Brookfield Renewable visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.